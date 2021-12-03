’50 shots heard’: Birmingham police investigating early morning shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Birmingham are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Avenue M Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man dead on the street.

Authorities report that a neighbor heard about 50 shots before calling police.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

