BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A child from Fairfield is dead after he was fatally shot over the weekend.

On Sunday, 5-year-old Brandon Jamal Nation, III was shot at 10:17 a.m. during a reported assault in the 500 block of 7th Avenue North in Bessemer.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

Nation’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Bessemer Police Department.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.