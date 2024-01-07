BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old boy who was shot Sunday morning in Bessemer has died.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue North. The BPD received a report of a shooting around 10:15 a.m. involving a young child and man.

Officers and emergency medical services arrived on the scene, and the child was transported to Children’s of Alabama, where he was pronounced dead. The man was taken to UAB Hospital and is in critical condition. There are no suspects in custody, and the BPD is investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

Anyone who has any information related to the shooting is urged to call the BPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 205-481-4366 or the department’s main number at 205-425-2411. Those who would like to stay anonymous can call the BPD’s tip line at 205-428-3541.