5 potential human trafficking victims rescued in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection to a human trafficking investigation in Tuscaloosa.

On July 30 and 31, multiple agencies conducted a two-night reverse undercover operation targeting the commercial sex trade in Tuscaloosa.

According to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Rodriquez Johntrell Brantley, 41, of Louisiana, and Manchez Crumbley, 31, of Georgia, have both been charged with promoting prostitution.

The five potential trafficking victims where reportedly from Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana. One of the victims received treatment and was later transported to a shelter.

“Our partnerships with other state and federal law enforcement and social service agencies strengthen our ability to identify and combat human trafficking,” said Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. “Our goal is to stop traffickers who prey on and exploit others, while providing a way out for victims who may have nowhere else to turn.”

The investigation is ongoing. Additional state and federal charges are expected.