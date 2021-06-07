5 people taken into custody at Alabama Welcome Center during human smuggling investigation

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (WIAT) — A human smuggling operation is under investigation after five people, including a pregnant woman, were taken into custody from the Alabama Welcome Center.

According to the Haralson County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 1:17 a.m. Monday morning regarding a report of a child who had been kidnapped.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had paid to have her son brought into the Country and paid a down payment last week,” a post on the HCSO Facebook page stated. “The victim had gone to the Georgia Welcome Center in Haralson County to meet someone and get her son, but she did not have enough money for the final payment, so the smuggler took the child back.”

Law enforcement say the mother called 911 and made the report. Believing that the smugglers were close by, deputies called out an investigator to help look for the juvenile believing that the smugglers were still close by. The child, along with several others, were located at the Alabama Welcome Center in Alabama. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were taken into custody by Cleburne County, Alabama and the juvenile was taken to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

This human smuggling investigation is still ongoing and no other information can be released at this time.