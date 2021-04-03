5 people hurt in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Several people were injured during a shooting in the Temerson Square area of downtown Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene at the 2300 block of Fourth Street at 2:47 a.m. Saturday. Police say shots

were fired in the parking lot and outside of a nightclub. At least five people hurt.

The victims were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Multiple suspects have been detained and questioned. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and will release any further information as it becomes available.