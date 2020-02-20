Possible arson suspect arrested in connection to fire on 20th Avenue NE

CENTER POINT Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: A possible arson suspect in connection to a parking area fire has been arrested.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that shortly after midnight THursday, deputies responded to a fire that started in the parking area underneath an apartment complex in the 300 block of 20th Avenue NE.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, an apartment occupant advised the deputies of a possible suspect.

Deputies later identified and located suspect Jarvis Milton, 31, of Trussville.

During the investigation, deputies found items belonging to Milton and noted that his clothing had a strong odor of gasoline.

According to the sheriff’s office, Milton was arrested for the violation of current protection from abuse order.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Original story: The Center Point Fire Department told CBS 42 that five people have been displaced after an early morning fire on 20th Avenue Northeast.

The fire started in a carport and spread to a series of Highland Park town homes.

One townhome unit received smoke and fire damage from the blaze, while another unit obtained only smoke damage.

Five people were affected by the fire and are in the process of finding a place to stay.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

