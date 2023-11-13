BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –- Five arrests have been announced by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force on Monday.

In a release from Captain Phil Simpson, the arrests were made during an undercover operation that targeted adults who attempted to meet minors for sex.

Each suspect has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act:

Benjamin Justin Collier III, 25, of Birmingham

Raymond Eugene Clark, 28, of Tuscaloosa

George Prater, 45, of Port Arthur, Texas

Terry Leon Wright, 25, of Tuscaloosa

Malicah Santeaugo McKinney, 20, of Northport

The investigation was conducted last week by members of the task force and Covenant Rescue Group, a non-profit organization based in Jefferson County. Bond amounts will be set by a judge at their initial hearings.