BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five gun-related deaths were reported across the Birmingham area during the Memorial Day weekend.

Glen Junior Morrow, 37, was shot Saturday in the 400 block of 78th Street South in Birmingham at 10:44 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:58 p.m.

The same day, a 15-year-old female from Fairfield died after being shot. Jani Barker was shot at 3:43 p.m. on the 5000 block of Parkway Alley, before being rushed to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, where she was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, 29-year-old Julio Acosta Garcia was found shot at a Best Western Hotel at 842 Thompson Street in Gardendale at 12:37 a.m. He died at 12:50 a.m.

On the same day at 2:59 p.m., 17-year-old Tatyanna Sherese Hannah was shot at Overlook Place at Hillside Drive in Fairfield. Hannah was then rushed to UAB Hospital, where she died at 3:59 p.m.

Later that day, 43-year-old Juanderius Woods was shot at 8:09 p.m. on the 4400 block of 9th Avenue North in Birmingham. At 8:25 p.m., he died.

All five deaths are currently being investigated as homicides by their respective police departments.