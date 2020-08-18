5 arrested in Homewood prostitution bust

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood police officers arrested five people last week in an ongoing prostitution and human trafficking operation.

On Aug. 13, the Homewood Police Department, along with the FBI and Homeland Security, conducted a prostitution and human trafficking operation at a hotel near Lakeshore Parkway.

Five people were arrested during the investigation.

Alex Vinson, 40, of Birmingham, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution; Jessica Vilchis, 31, of Birmingham, was charged with prostitution; Maleena Williams, 23, of Birmingham, was charged with prostitution; Brandie McCain, 44, of Hanceville, was charged with prostitution; and Jennifer McCall, 38, of Alabaster, was charged with prostitution.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort by Homewood PD, along with federal partners, to combat human trafficking and to rescue victims who have been forced into criminal activity, Homewood PD says.

