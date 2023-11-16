WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details in the deaths of two Cullman County men who were discovered in Haleyville.

The following suspects have been arrested and charged in the deaths of 30-year-old Braxton Thomas and 28-year-old Rico Tannehill:

Marvin Edward Grace is charged with two counts of corpse abuse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

April Nicole Gosa is charged with trafficking fentanyl and criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Brittiany Lashae Lewis is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Shawn William Dickinson is charged with third-degree theft of property and tampering with physical evidence.

Nichole Cline-Ikerd is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to WCSO, Tannehill, Thomas and Brittiany Lashae Lewis traveled from the Vinemont community in Cullman County at around midnight on Nov. 5. They arrived at Marvin Edward Grace’s residence in south Haleyville in Winston County.

The group of four then left from Haleyville to a residence on Gosa Farm Road, north of Double Springs, where April Nicole Gosa and Shawn William Dickinson live. At an undisclosed point in time, Lewis, Tannehill and Thomas left the residence together in Thomas’s car to return to Haleyville.

WCSO stated that Tannehill and Thomas are believed to have died in Thomas’s car in the yard of Grace’s residence of a suspected overdose. Toxicology results are still pending.

Statements during the investigation have led investigators to believe that the two brothers were driven to a remote area of County Road 17. According to the WCSO, Grace parked the vehicle at the location in hopes that they would be found by authorities.

No additional information has been provided by the sheriff’s office.