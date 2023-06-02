CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Five people have been arrested in Cullman after they allegedly broke into vehicles early Friday morning.

Sarah Bertucco, Jade Brown, Caleb Whitaker, Michael Rentz and Carson Ownby were taken into custody Friday morning for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and drug charges.

Cullman Police Department spokesperson Adam Clark told CBS 42 these thefts happen because people leave their doors unlock. He encourages residents to lock their doors.

“It’s always good to have a routine maybe 9, 10 o’clock at night to go out and lock your doors to keep this from happening,” Clark said. “The people that lock their doors aren’t getting their stuff broken into.”

One suspect is from Huntsville and four are from Tennessee.