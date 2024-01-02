TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide investigation from 2021.

Quentin Hudson, 23, of Demopolis, turned himself into authorities in Montgomery after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

On June 12, 2021, Versaun Leonard was shot and killed in the 3200 Block of Willow Lane. TCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit later arrested Brenygha Edwards, Justin Jenkins, and Quartavius Hudson, who are charged with capital murder in Leonard’s death.

During the investigation, detectives suspected a fourth suspect was involved. VCU investigators and the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case along with the Sheriff’s Office Cyber Intel Unit. Evidence led the teams to obtain a warrant for Hudson’s arrest.

Hudson is currently booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on no bond.