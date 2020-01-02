49-year-old woman shot, killed in Lakeview; investigation underway

LAKEVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Lakeview are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 5 p.m., Lakeview Police responded to the 21000 block fo Tammie Drive on a shooting call. Once they arrived they found a 49-year-old woman lying dead. It appeared she suffered a gunshot wound, authorities report.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded in addition to Lakeview Police and is investigating the crime including interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.