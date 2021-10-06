48-year-old man found dead in Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 48-year-old man was found shot and killed in a Bessemer home Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Hillside Avenue in Bessemer to investigate a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, family members discovered a 48-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The investigation found that the front door of the Bessemer home was open and it appeared there may have been a struggle inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

