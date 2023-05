BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 45-year-old inmate was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility late Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was found by correctional staff unresponsive in his cell. The cause of death has not been determined, but no evidence of trauma or foul play has been found in connection to his death.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation.