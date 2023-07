FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-year-old was shot Wednesday at a Fultondale apartment complex.

According to Fultondale Fire and Rescue Service Captain Brad Cantrell, the call about the shooting came in at 12:39 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Chapel Creek Court, and the child was transported to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries.

Cantrell said the shooting is still under investigation.

