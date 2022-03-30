TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on a deadly double shooting Monday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. at the 3000 block of 27th Street. Once on the scene, they discovered Lamont Lakeith Cameron, 25, dead and Orlando Blackman, 25, injured by gunfire. Blackman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is said to be “doing well” as of Wednesday evening. The two were half brothers.

During the shooting, authorities say that a 4-year-old boy was present and in a car seat at the time of the shooting. A bullet passed through the vehicle and hit the edge of the car seat, according to TCSO.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.