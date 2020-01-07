4 visitors arrested on drug charges at Alabama prison

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Authorities say four people are facing drug charges after being arrested while visiting an Alabama prison.

A statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections says the four were taken into custody at Elmore prison on Saturday.

Dogs are used to sniff for drugs as visitors enter the prison area. The agency says canines alerted on three cars, and searches discovered drugs in each vehicle.

Two suspects were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, they include 41-year-old Kenyatta Graham of Cam Hill and 19-year-old Adriana Halkias of Madison. A third suspect, 22-year-old Aaliyah Danner of Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Another person, 67-year-old Norman Mangione of Sylacauga, was arrested after officers found marijuana in his pocket during a search.

The department is trying to reduce drugs and other contraband inside Alabama prisons following a series of problems at multiple lockups.

