4 teenagers charged with murder of Ramsay High student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four teenagers have been charged with killing a senior at Ramsay High School.

Jakobi Witherspoon, 18; Aja Whitt, 17; Jamaal Phillips, 17 and a juvenile whose identity has not been released were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and first-degree robbery of Stanley Turner II, who was found dead in his car Oct. 20 from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witherspoon, Whitt and Phillips are all from Pleasant Grove.

According to a press release posted on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, the investigation was part of a multi-agency operation that included the Shelby County Coroner’s Office, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the Pleasant Grove Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officers, Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are always saddened by the loss of life as a result of a violent crime, but even more so when that crime involves a teenager. Our hearts are with the friends and family of Stanley Turner II, and we hope these arrests give some comfort to the family,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said in the statement.

According to law enforcement, investigators believe Turner’s death was the result of a robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation that could result in more arrests. Anyone with information on Turner’s murder is encouraged to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

