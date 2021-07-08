4 people shot in connected shootings in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department says that four people were shot in connected shootings at two locations in Tarrant Thursday evening.

The shootings happened at the 1600 block of Mountain Drive and the 5400 block of East Lake Boulevard.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports that they received a call around 6:13 p.m. to a person shot near the National Guard base.

Authorities with the Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base say that a civilian with gunshot wounds drove up to the gate at approximately 6:50 p.m. The 117th Security Forces responded to the injured and notified local first responders, they say. The injured civilian was treated and then transferred to local first responders and taken to a local medical facility.

