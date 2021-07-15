4 officers shot, one dead, barricaded suspect in Levelland, SWAT on scene

This is a breaking news situation and will be updated frequently

LEVELLAND, Texas –Four officers were shot and wounded in Levelland as part of a barricaded subject situation Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of 10th Street. The call started at 1:12 p.m. for someone who was “possibly armed.”

Levelland officers located the person and then the “situation escalated” according to a police spokesperson.

An officer at the scene confirmed to our reporter at the scene that an officer died. The The Justices of the Peace & Constables Association of Texas also said an officer died. We have withheld the name until we are certain that next of kin was notified.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two officers were LCSO deputies, one was a Levelland Police Officer and one was a Hockley County Deputy.

Aerocare and an EMS unit from Lubbock were sent to Levelland. Responding agencies included Levelland Police, Hockley County S.O., the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police, Lubbock County S.O., FBI and ATF.

At about 6:15 p.m., the sound of gunfire could be heard with three shots spaced about 5 seconds apart.

Initially Levelland Police said three officers were wounded but later that was updated to four.

Levelland Police said on social media:

At this time, local law enforcement is dealing with a barricaded subject in the 1100 block of 10th Street, between Ave J & Ave I. There are three wounded Levelland Police Officers. All have been transported to Lubbock. Other agencies, including Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Lubbock S.W.A.T., are onsite. Please avoid this area, and allow law enforcement to keep the area secure.

Levelland PD said two officers were in critical condition.

A caller to the newsroom said someone in the home was shooting from inside the house at officers. We have photojournalists and reporters on the scene working to get more information.

Levelland Hockley Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area.

The following is a statement from Covenant Health:

We are aware of an incident that occurred near Covenant Health Levelland earlier this afternoon. As a precaution, we locked down the hospital to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors. We will remain under lockdown until any threat is clear. We have deployed Covenant security officers to the Levelland hospital as an additional security measure.

We are supporting our community and law enforcement officers in Levelland and are keeping the Levelland community and the injured officers in our prayers.