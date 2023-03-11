BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced it is conducting a homicide investigation about the death of a 4-month-old girl who was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Alabama on Thursday.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital Thursday at about 10:00 a.m. on report of an unresponsive baby brought in by a private vehicle. The baby’s name was Autumn Duskin.

The victim was at her home before being brought to the hospital, and officers learned the victim’s home address was in Birmingham’s city limits. After an autopsy was performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Officer, it was ruled the manner of death was homicide caused by trauma.

Homicide detectives have presented case information to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to determine if formal charges will be filed. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.