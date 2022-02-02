CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Four men were arrested after an alleged drug deal on Sunday turned into the suspected dealer getting robbed, which led to him firing a gun at the other three men as they were driving away.

Tommie Fulmer, 21, of Verbena was charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree assault and attempting to sell drugs. He was placed in the Chilton County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Additionally, he was out on bond for a separate incident of shooting into an occupied vehicle from March 2021. The bonding agency revoked those bonds.

20-year-old Kevonte Robinson, 19-year-old David Threatt and 19-year-old Juwan McMillian were each charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to purchase drugs. They were booked into the Chilton County Jail on $65,000 bonds respectively.

According to the Clanton Police Department, the incident happened Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Inverness Apartments in the 2200 block of 7th Street North around 12:30 p.m.

While responding to a call of shots fired at the location, one officer passed a vehicle matching the description from the call. The vehicle was heading north on 7th Street. The officer pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it north of the apartment complex.

Authorities also responded to St. Vincent’s Chilton Hospital to see if a victim had shown up and discovered that one had.

Upon conducting interviews and investigating the crime scene, CPD claims that Fulmer went to the apartment complex to sell marijuana to Robinson, Threatt and McMillian. They say that during the transaction, one of the suspects decided to rob Fulmer and fled to a vehicle driven by Threatt.

Police say that Fulmer fired one round into the vehicle that was occupied by the three men, striking McMillian. The injuries were non life-threatening.

On Monday, the same officer that pursued the vehicle leaving the apartment complex noticed the car again. He conducted a traffic stop and seized numerous items that police say were evidence from the previous day.

“Fortunately, the injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday were non life-threatening and the only person struck was the one there to purchase or take narcotics from Fulmer,” said CPD Chief Erick Smitherman in a written statement Wednesday. “This is a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Kids play a few feet on a playground where the shooting took place, and people should not have to live in fear of being shot at their residence.”