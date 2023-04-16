DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations have launched an investigation after four people were killed and multiple were injured in a shooting in Dadeville.

According to ALEA, the shooting occurred at around 10:34 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Tallapoosa County. Officers have confirmed four deaths and multiple injuries. The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office are all assisting with the investigation.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.