ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four inmates were injured after a series of assaults at St. Clair County Correctional Facility this week.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that three inmate-on-inmate assaults took place on Jan. 2 and 3.

On Jan. 2, Bienemy Luther was assaulted by an unknown inmate. He was escorted to the facility’s health care unit and later transported to an area hospital for further treatment due to his injuries.

On Jan. 3, Martin Adams, Montrell Towns and Ladarius Lucas were involved in a physical altercation with weapons. Adams was treated at the facility for his injuries and Lucas was transported to an area hospital for further assessment.

Shedrick Williams III was assaulted on the same day “by more than one inmate”, as stated by ADOC. He received treatment for his injuries at the facility. It is indicated by ADOC that Williams III was involved in a separate attack from the one involving Adams, Towns and Lucas.

No additional information is available as the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division continues to investigate the altercations.