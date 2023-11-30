CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday morning, Thorsby officers interrupted a pharmacy burglary. Two suspects were captured, but two are still on the run, according to the City of Calera Police Department (CCPD).

Four individuals broke into a pharmacy in Jemison Thursday morning, CCPD said in a Facebook post. When Jemison officers arrived, the suspects drove off in a vehicle and were pursued into Calera on Highway 31.

Calera Police reported they was able to stop the vehicle with spike strips. The four suspects then ran on foot near the Calera Community Center where two were captured, but two escaped.

The two individuals still on the run were seen on a video camera heading away from Calera Intermediate and Elementary School just after 4 a.m., according to CCPD. In response, CCPD said it requested the use of a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to use its infrared capability to aid in the search.

CCPD said they are currently still working with Jemison PD and Thorsby PD to identify the remaining suspects.

While the two individuals are still on the run, CCPD said they have sent extra officers to both the Intermediate and Elementary schools.