WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of four men Tuesday.

According to the WCSO, officers were conducting an investigation regarding two individuals allegedly selling fentanyl in the Yerkwood community and Jasper. During a traffic stop, deputies arrested one of the men on Highway 78.

Tyler Hays, 32, of Sayre, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance. Hays already had a probation revocation warrant issued by the circuit court.

On Monday, Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith and Dora Police Department officers found a person in the Yerkwood community and took him into custody. Bennie Miles Hagler IV, 30, of Quinton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl.

Smith was trying to stop a vehicle in the Yerkwood community Tuesday morning when the driver fled in a pursuit that went down from Sharon Boulevard to a driveway on Twilley Loop. The DPD and deputies responded to help Smith. Heroin, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were recovered from the traffic stop. The tag on the car was allegedly stolen out of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Williams Jr., 33, of Empire, was arrested for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer. Paul Alan Brown Jr., 38, of Dora, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both reportedly had warrants with other police departments.