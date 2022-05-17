TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa have arrested four suspects in connection with a shooting that injured a child at an apartment complex pool Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a call of the shooting at the Village of Brook Meadows apartments just after 4:15 p.m. Witnesses say the shooting started with several subjects around the pool area. A 3-year-old child, who was in the water nearby, was struck by the gunfire and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities say the child is expected to survive.

An investigation began as those involved in the shooting ran and drove from the scene. One of the suspected vehicles was located by TPD. Officers were able to get the vehicle to stop, but the occupants attempted to flee and some were later taken into custody after being caught.

At this time, four total suspects have been charged in the shooting, two of which are under the age of 18.

Aamod Tre’Shon Jones, 19, (left) has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault and is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $280,000 bond. Tyriek O’Shay Evans, 18, (right) has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault as well. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $220,000 bond.

The juveniles have been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder as well as first-degree assault.

Several other suspects are being sought at this time. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact TCSO at 205-752-0616.