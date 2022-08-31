WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County.

According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Kevin Cooley, 44, of Parrish was arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Jerbreah Meadows, 39, of Sumiton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. James Early Jr., 52, of Jasper was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and John Herzig, 48, of Jasper was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.