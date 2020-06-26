4 arrested following police chase that ended in Graysville

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested and charged Friday morning following a police chase that began in Marion County and ended in Jefferson County.

According to law enforcement, the chase began at 1:40 a.m. in Hamilton and ended near Graysville, where a car got off I-22 at Hwy 78 and came straight across and crashed on the exit ramp on the other side. Of the four in the car, two got out and fled into the woods, where they were captured. The car was reportedly stolen in Leeds Thursday night.

One of the suspects had a murder warrant.

Agencies in Jefferson County, the Graysville Police Department, the Adamsville Police Department and Walker county also assisted in the capture of the suspects.

