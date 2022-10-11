HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit announced multiple arrests after conducting a prostitution operation at various hotels throughout the city.
Four people have been arrested and all were charged with third-degree promoting prostitution:
- Adalberto Ramirez, 47, of Jasper
- Jacobe White, 41, of Birmingham
- Timothy Lockert, 68, of Vestavia Hills
- Mehdi Nateghi, 45, of Atlanta
The focused operations will continue throughout the city in HPD’s effort to combat prostitution crimes and human trafficking crimes.