HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit announced multiple arrests after conducting a prostitution operation at various hotels throughout the city.

Four people have been arrested and all were charged with third-degree promoting prostitution:

Adalberto Ramirez, 47, of Jasper

Jacobe White, 41, of Birmingham

Timothy Lockert, 68, of Vestavia Hills

Mehdi Nateghi, 45, of Atlanta

The focused operations will continue throughout the city in HPD’s effort to combat prostitution crimes and human trafficking crimes.