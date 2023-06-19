LINVEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lineville Police Department (LPD) announced the arrest of four men after a high-speed chase Saturday night.

According to LPD, La’Quarrius Wilson, 23, Sederius Skanes, 24, Alonzo Lewis, 28 and Quan’darius Johnson, 22, were all arrested at the scene and charged by ALEA state troopers with multiple charges.

According to officers, the pursuit began on I-20 in the Oxford area around 6:30 p.m. The vehicle then exited at the 199 exit in Heflin and traveled south on Hwy 9 to Lineville. Officers were able to conduct a successful spike strip deployment and the vehicle came to a stop within a few hundred yards. All four of the suspects allegedly then exited the vehicle and fled on foot but were caught within minutes.

Authorities say during the pursuit, a gun was thrown from the vehicle and recovered by Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects that ran on foot had possession of a stolen gun and a gun that had been illegally modified into a fully automatic weapon. Between the four suspects, there were supposedly eight outstanding warrants.