BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — Brent Police Department announced the arrests of four people last Sunday who allegedly planned to smuggle cell phones and drugs into a nearby prison.

BPD told CBS 42 that the suspects were caught during a routine traffic stop near Bibb County Correctional State Prison. During the process, officers found the contraband in the car.

Assistant Police Chief Karl McMillian says officers have already investigated ten similar cases this year alone. He says the drugs that were found have a street value of $20,000.

“It happens a lot since the prison has been there. I have been here 20 years and we constantly get calls down there,” McMillian said. “Normally they will throw the backpack over the fences but sometimes they will use drones to drop it over the fence and inmates will go out and get it.”

Investigator Zack Sievering says it’s becoming more of a recurring problem in the area.

“People on the inside are obviously paying people on the outside or their family members and it’s a big problem getting drugs into the jail or prison system,” Sievering said. “It may pay good but it’s not worth the reward and the ones we catch will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and you will probably end up serving the rest of your life in prison.”

All four suspects are in jail on charges of trafficking marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl with additional charges pending. They’re being held on a $3 million bond.