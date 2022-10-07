DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday after agents conducted several search warrants and recovered over six pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Henagar Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, ALEA Region F Task Force, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office conducted three search warrants across Dekalb County after receiving information about drug activity.

Pictured from left to right: Rory Bentley Shankles, Brenda Annette Scott, Anthony Glenn Hilley, Christy Nicole Jennings

During a search of a residence in Henagar, agents found about 5 pounds of meth, an undisclosed amount of Ecstasy, and other drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested 62-year-old Rory Bentley Shankles and 54-year-old Brenda Annette Scott.

Rory was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

After searching a motel room in Rainsville, officers recovered meth, an undisclosed amount of controlled pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, were both arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.