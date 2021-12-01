3rd murder suspect arrested in Georgia for 2020 slaying of Dothan woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police have arrested the third suspect wanted in the connection to the murder of a Dothan woman that occurred in September 2020.

Dothan Police Investigators obtained two warrants for the arrest of Ty’Shauwn Markise Bryant, 22, of Dothan. Bryant was located in Newnan, GA by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and face charges of capital murder and shooting into occupied residence.

Tyshauwn Markise Bryant, 22

Bryant was identified earlier this month as the third suspect involved in the death of Christina Moore. Moore was shot and killed in the 700 Block of South Lena Street, while she slept in her home on Sept. 6, 2020. The two other suspects have already been charged in the 2020 case, Dontavion McCree and Phillip Barkley, Junior, who are awaiting trial, per legal documents.

Bryant will be extradited back to Dothan and will be held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.