39-year-old stabbed to death in Center Point neighborhood

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has died after being stabbing to death in the Center Point neighborhood.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Walter Hillard Gibson III was stabbed on the 1500 block of Charter East Circle in Center Point just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Gibson was transported to St. Vincent’s East Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

