MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montevallo Police Department announced that 39 individuals have been charged with burglary after allegedly vandalizing Montevallo High School in April.

According to MPD, after conducting an investigation, 39 people were charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief for the vandalism of Montevallo High School on April 27.

“This was an unfortunate incident for our community and everyone involved,” said MPD.