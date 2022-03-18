TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man is charged with manslaughter after Tuscaloosa County authorities discovered a woman dead at a residence on McKenzie Avenue.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, police responded to the 3500 block of McKenzie Avenue around 11:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Police discovered the body of 27-year-old Tacara Moton upon arrival.

Police later took Jonathan Lawayne Peebles into custody in connection with Moton’s death. Police said Peebles was in a relationship with Moton.

Peebles was charged with manslaughter and placed in the county jail.