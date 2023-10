SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a 36-year-old man for first degree rape Monday.

According to the district attorney’s office, Nicholas Schoonover entered a guilty plea for first degree rape on Tuesday, October 17 and received a 42-year prison sentence. The sentence is not eligible for “good time.”

The case was investigated by the Helena Police Department.