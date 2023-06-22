BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence was found dead in his cell at Donaldson prison early Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Joshua Aaron Odom was found unresponsive by correctional staff around 3:15 a.m. during a safety check. Odom was pronounced dead seven minutes later.

The coroner’s office said a postmortem examination will be performed on Thursday to help determine the cause of Odom’s death.

Odom was serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correction Facility following a 2007 conviction for rape out of Mobile County.