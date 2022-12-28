BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day homicide.

According to Bessemer Police, Timothy Searcy was charged with murder following the death of Clay Parker. Parker was found dead on the 1700 block of 6th Alley in Bessemer.

Searcy is currently being held without bond as a result of the newly passed Aniah’s Law.

No further details are currently available.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.