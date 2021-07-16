34 year-old Anniston man dead after argument on sidewalk escalates

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — One Anniston man is dead and another is in police custody after a verbal argument turned sour, according to a press release from the Anniston Police Department.

On Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers from the APD responded to a call about a gunshot victim at the 900 block of Noble Street.

The victim, later identified as Rodney T. Oden of Anniston, was lying on the sidewalk when officers arrived and died from his wounds after being transported by ambulance to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Police were able to quickly identify the person who shot Oden as Howard J. Thomas of Anniston. Thomas, who was still on scene, was taken into custody by investigators.

Investigators say that the victim, 34, and suspect, 48, knew each other and had engaged in a brief argument prior to the incident. The argument’s cause has not been released, but police report that the men had just exited a business before it began.

Thomas was arrested and charged with murder. He is now in the Calhoun County Jail, and no bond has been set.

