33-year-old man killed, two injured in Anniston shooting

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — According to an Anniston Police Department Facebook post, one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night.

The post, made Wednesday morning, detailed that officers and investigators from APD responded to a call about a gunshot victim at approximately 10 p.m. on Moore Ave. The victim was lying on the ground when police arrived and appeared to be suffering from a gunshot. After being transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, the victim, 33-year-old Maurice M. McCauley, died of his injuries.

The post also reports that two other individuals sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

No suspect information or other details have been released, and the investigation is on-going.

