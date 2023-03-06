PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department obtained warrants for a suspect who allegedly killed a man early Sunday morning.

According to PPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Bishop Circle at around 4:45 a.m., where they found a 32-year-old man dead. Officers identified Nehemiah Scroggins, 39, as a suspect and he was taken into custody. Scroggins was charged with murder and menacing and is being held in the Shelby County Jail with no bond.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after an argument over a cell phone escalated.