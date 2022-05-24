BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed in Ensley Monday evening was identified as a 32-year-old.

According to Birmingham Police, Alpatrick Mckinstry was found suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive in the front yard of a home on 60th Street Ensley around 7:05 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Mckinstry dead at the scene.

Police said while on the scene of the shooting a woman called 911 to notify she had shot a man on 60th Street Ensley. The woman is being questioned by detectives at this time.

Police believe the case to be domestic in nature.