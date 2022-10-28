BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified.

According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

This marks Birmingham’s 116 murder investigation of 2022, including 7 justifiable death investigations.