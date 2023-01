An Alabama father was charged with murder after his 6-year-old son died at Children’s of Alabama. (Getty Images)

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater.

According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-377-4922.