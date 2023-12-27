BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on December 26.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Rotray Payne was found unresponsive in an open bay dorm around midnight and pronounced dead around 12:39 a.m.

The coroner’s office stated that there are no signs of foul play in Payne’s death at this time. Payne was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction out of Talladega County in 2015.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death.