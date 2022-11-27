BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody in connection with Turner’s death at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s death is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.